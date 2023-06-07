BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY gets a BoC assist, but big hurdles persist pre-Fed

News & Insights

June 07, 2023 — 11:34 am EDT

June 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY recovered toward huge 140 options expiries after the BoC surprised some with Wednesday's rate hike that also sent Treasury yields higher, though prices will need the Fed to either not skip a rate hike next week, or do so in a very hawkish way to deal with major 141.00-2.50 resistance.

USD/JPY's post-BoC rebound has it back above flat and just below Thursday's massive $2.83 bln of 140 options expiries. Expiries thin out after Thursday, but one week vols show little threat of a big post-CPI and Fed meeting move and the BoC's rate hike came with language suggesting greater data dependence and followed a four-meeting hiatus from hikes.

May's 140.93 peak on EBS ran into overbought pressures, with IMM net specs their longest since by 2022's 20-year price peak and prices hitting this year's rising channel top. If 141 is cleared, a cluster of daily and weekly hurdles at 142.00-50 looks daunting.

Daily RSIs have reset closer to neutral since, but the uptrend is trying to extend with 2-year Treasury yields well below March trend highs. JGB yields are static and not a factor due to the BoJ yield curve control adherence.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

