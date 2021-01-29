BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY gains could turn into a bullish stampede

US Markets

U.S. dollar bulls continue to make significant progress against the Japanese yen, which could turn into a stampede if they force a weekly close above a key technical level that has been broken.

The dollar gained after an assault on hedge-fund equity short positions in the United States rattled investor confidence. A rise in risk aversion usually sees USD/JPY fall, but the lingering large speculative USD/JPY short position has instead fueled gains into the weekend.

A USD/JPY close at the end of this week above the broken 104.29 Fibonacci level, a 23.6% retrace of the 109.85 to 102.60 (June to January) drop, would boost the underlying bullish outlook and put the 105.37 Fibonacci level in focus. EUR/JPY could also be on the cusp of bigger gains.

Those bullish USD/JPY should exercise an element of caution -- the protracted downtrend since June 2020 has not been fully extinguished. Fourteen-week momentum has been recording negative readings for many months, reinforcing the underlying bearish market structure.

