BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY fragile, EUR/JPY steady: relationship breakdown

At times USD/JPY and EUR/JPY tend to move in tandem with each other, but that has come to an end at least temporarily. EUR/JPY has been steady, despite USD/JPY's recent slump.

By contrast EUR/JPY remains steady above thick daily cloud support that currently spans the 129.11-130.44 region. The cross has been helped by EUR/USD's recent strong gains, as the U.S. dollar weakened across the board.

The 30/60-day log correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are both under +0.5, indicating that the two currency pairs perform daily closes in the same direction less than 50 percent of the time.

The odds have increased for an even bigger USD/JPY drop in coming sessions, as the technical outlook is quite negative. However Japanese investor and importer bids could be enticed to return at cheaper USD/JPY levels, slowing the decline as a result.

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst.

