BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY fragile, EUR/JPY steady: relationship breakdown

By contrast EUR/JPY remains steady above thick daily cloud support that currently spans the 129.11-130.44 region. The cross has been helped by EUR/USD's recent strong gains, as the U.S. dollar weakened across the board.

The 30/60-day log correlations between USD/JPY and EUR/JPY are both under +0.5, indicating that the two currency pairs perform daily closes in the same direction less than 50 percent of the time.

The odds have increased for an even bigger USD/JPY drop in coming sessions, as the technical outlook is quite negative. However Japanese investor and importer bids could be enticed to return at cheaper USD/JPY levels, slowing the decline as a result.

For more click on FXBUZ

30/60-Day Correlation Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3GotvVm

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3Fks09b

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3FjFLF3

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

