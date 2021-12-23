BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY eyeing core 112.50-115.00 range into 2022

Dec 24 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is likely to trade in a core 112.50-115.00 range for the remainder of 2021 and maybe into 2022. Granted, outliers may be seen with holiday-affected markets thin with whatever flows having an inordinate affect. That said, the market has shown considerable elasticity as of late, especially with speculators playing both sides.

The longer-term risk for USD/JPY remains to the upside with the Fed more likely to rush rate hikes than the BoJ. Some BoJ taper looks to be in store from end-March but a hike may not be seen well into 2022 if not 2023 , , .

On FX, the BoJ has no problems with a weaker JPY especially if gradual, noting over the course of the past month or so, that beneficial effects outweigh any negatives. Some of these negatives were alluded to on Thursday, including higher prices of imported goods and associated travails on Japanese consumers. That said, more costly imports will also boost inflation, a long-sought BoJ goal. Aware of these effects, the BoJ will not move to hamper JPY declines unless sudden or extreme, and possibly until USD/JPY moves up into the 120-125 range, levels not seen since early 2016.

Key to USD/JPY moves going forward will remain moves in U.S. yields and Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials. As was the case this year, large option expiries above and below will help contain spot action. Previous comments , , , and .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

