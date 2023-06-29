BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY erasing 2022 intervention dive as data lift US yields

June 29 (Reuters) - USD/JPY's yield spread driven uptrend got fresh legs from Thursday's big, unexpected jobless claims drop, raising the risk of the Fed hiking rates two more times and of prices erasing most of what's left of the Nov. 10 146.59-40.20 plunge from Japan's last FX intervention.

There is figure resistance at 145 that is also near the lows preceding the Nov. 10 intervention.

MoF officials have ramped up warnings against extreme yen weakness this week, but unless those warnings turn into actual price checking or intervention, soaring 2-year Treasury-JGB yields will support prices.

BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday suggested any tightening of the bank's massive easing would probably wait unless the 2024 inflation outlook failed to soften and wages rise consistently above 2%.

USD/JPY's one-side advance has been paced by the rising, upper 21-day Bolli the past four days, currently at 145.13. Unless the streak of seven days and nine weeks with higher lows is broken, either by MoF intervention or some surprisingly weak U.S. data, the focus is on the 76.4% Fibo of 2022-23's 151.94-127.215 drop at 146.105 on EBS.

The 100-hour moving average, last at 143.84, has caught corrections since June 16, so a close below it would warn of a bigger setback.

