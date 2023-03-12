BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY drop a chance to buy? Japan importers busy

March 13 (Reuters) - Two U.S. bank collapses and resulting safe-haven flows into Treasuries have played havoc on the FX markets, especially for USD/JPY bulls. Some however believe the worst of the banking crisis may be over, and USD/JPY could eventually rally again, obviously hinging on U.S. yields resuming their rise.

USD/JPY collapsed to 134.12 from 136.99 immediately after Friday's relatively strong U.S. non-farm payrolls number . Asia saw it fall further to 133.58 EBS Monday before a bounce to 135.02.

The USD/JPY drop saw it graze the top of its 130.74-133.55 daily Ichimoku cloud. The cloud top and 132.50 ascending 55-day moving average in the cloud should provide underlying support going forward.

The big USD/JPY bounce from Asia's early low suggests plenty of demand on 133, especially from Japanese importers who have seen it grind successively higher from a 127.22 low on Jan 16.

With Japan's fiscal year ending in three weeks, some importers may be looking to buy USD on a forward basis, perhaps as much as three months, to procure still heavy energy and commodity payments.

Japanese investors too are eyeing fresh overseas investments for the new fiscal year. Demand for U.S. debt was apparent late January and into February as USD/JPY bottomed and U.S. yields began rising anew.

Where USD/JPY goes from here will remain dependent on Treasury yields, especially if they bounce from current lows as U.S. banking sector fears ease , , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

