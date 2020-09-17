BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY downside risk tame, according to options

Sept 17 (Reuters) - The forward-looking nature of FX options, their price action, flows, and overall traded volumes, can offer clues about the scale of potential downside risk for USD/JPY, which so far they say - remains relatively tame.

Implied volatility measures future actual volatility risk, with a current premium for downside strikes - which is historically, the most vulnerable side of this market.

The benchmark 1-month expiry implied volatility mustered a mere 0.5 rally before the FOMC and erasure of 105.00 barriers, while 1-month expiry risk reversals showed implied volatility premium for JPY calls over puts (spot downside) up just 0.3 to 1.35.

Expectations of further, rapid USD/JPY declines should maintain demand for these options, but both are lower on Thursday.

Outright flows from earlier this week did show good demand for 105.00 strikes with post-Fed expiries, which have come to fruition, but demand for lower strikes has been relatively light.

DTCC-reported data does show an increase in traded volumes this week, with JPY calls outpacing JPY puts, but it's far below volumes traded late July, and in February-March, when USD/JPY was previously under increased pressure.

While this price action isn't ruling out further USD/JPY declines over time, it does suggests they will lack volatility, and remain a grind.

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

