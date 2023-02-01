BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY downside limited, Fed may not be that dovish

Feb 2 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell with U.S. yields following an as-expected Federal Reserve rate hike and comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that were interpreted as dovish. The USD/JPY drop has been limited however, to well ahead of January lows, with market expectations and the Fed's dot-plots at odds.

The Fed hiked by 25 basis points Wednesday, as generally expected. Powell acknowledged lower inflation and a significantly weaker economy, causing U.S. yields to fall again .

Recently released economic data has been mostly soft, backing up this view, but this could be tied to irregular weather patterns on the West Coast and labour conditions remain tight .

The weak data looks to be behind the USD/JPY decline back towards its January lows. What many have chosen to ignore however is that the Fed called for a 'couple of more rate hikes' - not just one more followed by easing in the second half of 2023, as expected by doves.

USD/JPY fell to 128.17 EBS in Asia but Japanese importers and others have been decent buyers on the fall. Unless the pair breaks back below 128.00 and the Jan 16 low of 127.21, the case for a USD/JPY rally cannot be denied, especially if U.S. economic data improves and further falls in U.S. inflation are muted.

