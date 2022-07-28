US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY downside likely limited to area of 55-DMA

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Weak U.S. GDP data and receding Federal Reserve rate hike expectations sent USD/JPY sharply lower over the past two sessions. Tokyo players see the recent retracement as mostly over, and further downside will likely be limited to around the ascending 55-day moving average at 133.76.

July 29 (Reuters) - Weak U.S. GDP data and receding Federal Reserve rate hike expectations sent USD/JPY sharply lower over the past two sessions. Tokyo players see the recent retracement as mostly over, and further downside will likely be limited to around the ascending 55-day moving average at 133.76.

Treasury yields remain the overriding factor in USD/JPY moves. The plunge in yields following the weak second-quarter U.S. GDP release pushed USD/JPY down to levels not seen since mid-June.

The negative U.S. Q2 GDP reading may not be repeated however, with inventories accounting for a big part of the decline. Granted, consumer spending slowed and business investment contracted too, but that may not carry over into Q3.

Moreover, the Fed remains in tightening mode . Though rate hike expectations have receded a bit , many still expect a 50 basis-point move in September. With the Bank of Japan likely on hold until Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term expires in April 2023, Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials should remain on a widening path.

Buying of USD/JPY by Japanese importers and carry players will likely return with a vengeance once U.S. yields steady, and any bounce in yields should trigger keen bids. Key to this outlook will be whether the USD/JPY downside is limited to around its 55-DMA and, if not, the ascending daily Ichimoku cloud currently between 130.90-132.82.

Related comments , , . For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3cLEI8o

Japan-US 2-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3JbwsuF

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai and Ewen Chew)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular