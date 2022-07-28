BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY downside likely limited to area of 55-DMA

July 29 (Reuters) - Weak U.S. GDP data and receding Federal Reserve rate hike expectations sent USD/JPY sharply lower over the past two sessions. Tokyo players see the recent retracement as mostly over, and further downside will likely be limited to around the ascending 55-day moving average at 133.76.

Treasury yields remain the overriding factor in USD/JPY moves. The plunge in yields following the weak second-quarter U.S. GDP release pushed USD/JPY down to levels not seen since mid-June.

The negative U.S. Q2 GDP reading may not be repeated however, with inventories accounting for a big part of the decline. Granted, consumer spending slowed and business investment contracted too, but that may not carry over into Q3.

Moreover, the Fed remains in tightening mode . Though rate hike expectations have receded a bit , many still expect a 50 basis-point move in September. With the Bank of Japan likely on hold until Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term expires in April 2023, Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials should remain on a widening path.

Buying of USD/JPY by Japanese importers and carry players will likely return with a vengeance once U.S. yields steady, and any bounce in yields should trigger keen bids. Key to this outlook will be whether the USD/JPY downside is limited to around its 55-DMA and, if not, the ascending daily Ichimoku cloud currently between 130.90-132.82.

