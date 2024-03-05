BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY dip buyers persist, but yields are becoming a drag

March 5 (Reuters) - Moves below 150 in USD/JPY continue to be promptly swooped up by buyers with the softer than expected ISM services PMI print having a fleeting impact. Survey data can often be more noise than signal and thus focus remains on the hard data, in particular the non-farm payrolls data and more importantly, next week’s inflation print.

While dip buyers have kept USD/JPY supported, as U.S. Treasury yields head lower, continuous upside in the pair will likely be harder to come by.

Recall that U.S. rates are the predominant driver of USD/JPY. As such, with the benchmark 10-year appearing to have hit a ceiling at the 4.30-4.35% area now that rate expectations have matched the Federal Reserve dot plots – signaling three 25bp rate cuts – this places a cap on USD/JPY.

That said, the current divergence with U.S. yields suggests risks are tilting towards the downside for the pair.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to testify to Congress on Wednesday and while traders should pay close attention it is likely that he will reiterate much of what has been stated previously -- that there is no rush to cut rates.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic stuck to his usual hawkish rhetoric. However, his inflation warning over pent-up exuberance has garnered some attention and could potentially be a factor contributing to the wobble in risk assets.

