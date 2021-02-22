BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY cracks key support, next props by 104.80/41

Feb 22 (Reuters) - USD/JPY broke below the daily tenkan on Monday and 10-day moving average support, near the previous session's 105.24 low, and may be headed to February's 104.41 low that is reinforced by multiple tech supports.

The dollar is broadly in retreat due to worries that U.S. fiscal and monetary policies are, and will remain, more accommodative than needed to exit the pandemic trough.

Last week's 106.225 peak on EBS was by the 55-week moving average and the weekly cloud base. It created a bearish overbought divergence from daily RSIs that has already broken below the 61.8% Fibo of February's 104.41-6.225 rise, with the 76.4%, and the 38.2% Fibo of the January-February recovery, now nearby at 104.84.

The daily kijun at 104.78 is the last notable support before 104.41. And February's 104.41 low is also the 50% Fibo of this year's 102.595-6.225 recovery, the current 100-day moving average and a tick above the Jan. 11 swing high, making it a prime target.

If Fed rate hike expectations, now not priced in until 2023, are not accelerated after Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony this week, the 104.41 target will be more attractive.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

