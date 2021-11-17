Culture

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY could soar once 115 barriers are gone

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

The U.S. dollar has the potential to extend gains in coming sessions versus the Japanese yen once a major level is overcome.

The dollar traded at highs not seen against the yen since March 2017 on Wednesday after robust U.S. data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve policymakers boosted expectations of a rate hike as early as mid-2022.

USD/JPY's break above the previous 2021 114.69 peak posted in October increases the upside risk for an eventual test of the March 10 2017 115.51 high.

USD/JPY is now consolidating under the 115 option barriers, limited by large offers likely from Japanese exporters and sellers seeking to protect the barriers. There could be a big reaction if 115 barriers are overcome as this will trigger a massive cluster of buy stops above.

EUR/JPY's relationship with USD/JPY could be breaking down, demonstrated by the 30-day log correlation recently falling under +0.5. While USD/JPY has been on a march higher, EUR/JPY has been spiraling lower throughout November.

Daily Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qLyGtu

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

