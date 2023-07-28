BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY could see big gains after wild reaction to BOJ

July 28 (Reuters) - FX traders could well force USD/JPY higher after a week that has been dominated by the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

The BOJ made its yield curve control policy more flexible and loosened its defence of a long-term interest rate cap on Friday, in moves seen by investors as a prelude to an eventual shift away from massive monetary stimulus. Governor Ueda told a press conference the BOJ's tweak was a "pre-emptive" measure and that he did not expect the 10-year yield to hit 1%.

The BOJ sparked a bout of USD/JPY volatility. Spot has traded 315 pips wide on Friday, 138.05-141.20, the biggest one-day range since April according to EBS data. However the thick daily cloud, that currently spans the 137.95-141.05 region, props spot. This technical support could be the foundation for USD/JPY to stage a bigger recovery in coming sessions.

As EUR/JPY's 30- and 60-day log correlations with USD/JPY are well above +0.6, expect the cross to continue to move in tandem with spot.

