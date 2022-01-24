BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY core range could ratchet up, focus on Fed

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Where USD/JPY goes from here will be contingent on the market reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy announcement on Wednesday.With the bias still for the Fed to be more hawkish than not, and U.S. yields to rise, USD/JPY could ratchet upwards, perhaps to a higher 'core' range.

USD/JPY has traded a 'core' 112.50-115.00 range since the end of November 2021, notwithstanding the outlier move to 116.35 on Jan 4. The market has come off hard since, trading to 113.48 on Jan 14 and 113.47 Monday. With the pair having bounced since, lows for the current move may be in place at the double-bottom at 113.47-48.

A number of factors have contributed to the recent USD/JPY push lower, including heightened risk aversion on geopolitical factors (Russia-China, China-Taiwan) and plunges in global equities. Safe-haven flows have boosted USD as well as JPY, with USD/JPY falling back as longs are pared.

Although choppy price action is expected following the FOMC policy announcement Wednesday, the upshot could be a higher 'core' range for USD/JPY, with the base up to the 113.50 level and the risk for more outliers above, possibly beyond the 116.35 early January high.

Previous comments see and .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3tVXS1L

Yield on US Treasury 10s: https://tmsnrt.rs/3AtSe8l

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qWXoXq

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.