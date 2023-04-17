BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY completing retracement of March drop

April 18 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has been ratcheting higher since its 129.64 March low, reaching 134.71 EBS Tuesday. With the Bank of Japan set to remain dovish indefinitely and the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to hike again in May and rate cuts later this year being priced out, USD/JPY remains biased higher.

USD/JPY is looking to complete the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 137.90 to 129.64 March 8-24 decline at 134.74. It already briefly pierced the top of its Ichimoku daily cloud at 134.47 Monday and a more decisive break above looks to be in the offing.

The recent bounce in U.S. yields has not been lost on the market with the two-year Treasury yield as high as 4.207% Monday from a low of 3.555% on March 24. The 10-year yield has bounced from 3.253% on April 6 to 3.608% Monday. Japan-U.S. two-year interest rate differentials have widened back to around 420 bps, 10s to 310 bps.

Japanese importer and investor buys have helped USD/JPY higher. Though there are indications of fresh flows back into JPY as some Japanese investors seem to be favouring domestic equities this year, Japan's import bill, carry demand and other investment flows should keep USD better bid.

