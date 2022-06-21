BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY close above 136.50 could open flood-gates

June 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY climbed to a new 24-year high close to Fibonacci and Bollinger band resistance at 136.50 Tuesday, a level which if it closed above could see the broader Fibo-projected peak at 138.62 tested next.

The rise towards 136.50 came after the Bank of Japan got the nod from the government to maintain its ultra-easy policies , despite the yen's "worrying" weakness.

Risk-on flows this week, after this month's big de-risking took U.S. equities indexes into bear market territory, have also weakened the haven yen.

Tuesday's U.S. data continued to suggest higher rates and inflation are becoming headwinds , slowing the rise in Treasury yields. Nevertheless, a quick disinflation is unlikely given the trillions of dollars in excess U.S. consumer savings, still nearly twice as many job openings as job seekers, as well as huge sums of new and unspent pandemic fiscal stimulus.

That suggests higher Treasury yields and plenty more Fed rate hikes remain likely and that USD/JPY will eventually complete the measured move up to 138.62, with many looking at 140 as the next pinch point.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony Wednesday is the next major event risk, though a change in his hawkish outlook is unlikely.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3HIoFn3

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3n2Jn7Z

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3Orgxtx

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.