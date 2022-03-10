BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY clears Jan-Feb double-top, where to next?

March 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY broke above the 116.34-35 Jan 4/Feb 10 double-top early Friday. The bias is for more upside moves, perhaps as high as the 118.61-66 double-top of Dec 2016/Jan 2017. It will remain a slog however with offers on the way up and plenty of uncertainties to check the uptrend.

The eventual push through 116.34-35 came without much fanfare. Light stops were tripped above 116.35 but the upside limited to 116.39 EBS in Asia so far. The ensuing pull-back suggests a number of USD/JPY longs took advantage of the break through resistance to book profits.

There is some talk of possible option barriers at 116.50 with defence ahead and stops above. This suggests the amount of stops may be much larger at 116.50+ than those triggered above 116.35.

Massive nearby option expiries Friday will likely exert some gravitational pull before another leg higher. A total of $1.1 billion is scheduled between 116.15-25. The 116.00 strike also has $1.9 billion expiring, providing underlying support. Expiries next week will be more supportive too, with conspicuously fewer upside strikes.

Japanese importers will continue to buy any dips as energy and raw materials prices charge higher. Exporters, for their part, will look to sell into rallies for receivables into and beyond the March fiscal year-end.

