BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY choppy but in core 145-150 range for now

Nov 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has experienced some volatility since the Bank of Japan began intervening in earnest to slow or even halt further yen weakness on Oct 21. Yet the pair has mostly held between 145-150, which looks to remain the core range with many expecting fresh Japanese action on rallies towards 150.

Japan's FX intervention has been confirmed at 6.35 trillion yen in October and 2.8 trillion in September . Some players in Tokyo suggest there may have been more intervention into November, notably on Nov 1-2 after USD/JPY rebounded towards 149.00 , .

Although there will not be any confirmation until December when the Ministry of Finance releases fresh data, Japanese officials have made it clear they would like to see JPY weakness contained at present , , .

Even BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda chimed in, threatening possible future tweaks to yield curve control, a major factor behind JPY weakness as interest rate differentials with other major economies widensignificantly . A move may even be possible before Kuroda's term ends in April 2023.

The latest IMM CFTC data suggest speculators have digested these developments. JPY shorts dropped dramatically in the week ended Nov 1 , , , and could fall further given the current stalemate between Japanese officials and the market.

The wild card is where U.S. yields go next. With the debate over a Federal Reserve pivot persisting, rises in longer-term Treasury yields could be capped ahead of their late October highs. Related comments , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

