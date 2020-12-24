BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY chart likely to defeat Japan authorities

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japan's defense of 100.00 yen to the dollar, the near- and long-term bearish charts and the recent reduction of speculative shorts all point to a steeper USD/JPY decline in the weeks ahead .

Japan may intervene in the foreign exchange market to prevent the yen from strengthening past 100 to the dollar, but just once given the difficulty of keeping currency rates pegged at a set level, former top currency diplomat Hiroshi Watanabe said on Thursday .

A USD/JPY close at the end of December below the 200-month moving average, now at 103.90, would weaken the structure of the long-term USD/JPY chart. That would increase the odds for a steeper drop to test the March 101.18 low, then the under-100.00 level that Japan's PM Suga shined a bright light on .

Once USD/JPY is under 100.00, that would expose the 2016 99.000 low and longer-term the major 94.621 Fibonacci level, a 61.8% retrace of the 75.311 to 125.86 (2011 to 2015) EBS rise.

