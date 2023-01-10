BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY caught between 130-135 pre-BOJ, Fed

Jan 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks to be caught in a core 130-135 range pending the Bank of Japan's policy decision on Jan 18 and Federal Reserve announcement on Feb 1, and perhaps for longer. Japanese importers are likely to buy dips and exporters to sell into rallies within this range.

USD/JPY fell to 129.51 EBS on Jan 3, considered an outlier by many Tokyo players. Japanese importers had a field day when they returned from New Year holidays on Jan 4. USD/JPY rallied to 134.78 on Jan 6 before falling back, undoubtedly helped by Japanese exporters.

The USD/JPY move over the turn of the year more than completed the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the 99.00-151.94 rally between June 2016 and October 2022 at 131.72. With this retracement done, a number of Japanese players appear to be returning to short-JPY trades.

Moves in U.S. yields remain a major focus, and have swayed USD/JPY in both directions in the past. The year began with many eyeing a terminal Fed funds rate around or below 5%. This view seems to have taken a turn recently following hawkish comments from a few Fed officials. FOMC Chair Jerome Powell was however silent on policy Tuesday .

As for the BOJ, policy is likely to remain steady for now after the surprise move to widen its JGB trading band at the December meeting. Recent, weaker economic data suggests it will remain easy, despite allowing for marginally higher interest rates along the yield curve. Related comment .

