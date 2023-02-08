BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY caught between 130-133, awaits BOJ succession

Feb 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY may be trapped between 130-133 ahead of Bank of Japan leadership nominations expected next week and U.S. CPI data Tuesday. Battle lines have been drawn, and moves towards these extremes are likely to be bought or sold in Tokyo.

BOJ Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is currently favoured to succeed Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term ends on April 8 , . With both deputy governors' terms expiring earlier on March 19, the government needs to announce its candidates next week for subsequent deliberations in the Diet.

As to U.S. January CPI, the market expects gains over December. Key will be whether the 6.5% and core 5.7% year-on-year December rises will be eclipsed.

USD/JPY has recently risen on shifting central bank expectations. The U.S. Federal Reserve is again being viewed as more hawkish - as the Fed has consistently maintained but been mostly ignored by the market , .

The BOJ looks set to stay the course, perhaps well into the term of any new governor. While the government will not admit it, the BOJ's ultra-easy policy has been and remains beneficial in achieving government goals of exiting deflation and creating a base for stable economic growth. JPY weakness is not viewed as 'bad' either, though extreme weakness as seen in October 2022 will be acted upon .

Japanese exporters have been good sellers of USD on recent moves above 132.00, and importers good buyers on dips below 131.00 and towards 130.00.

Related comments , , and .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/40EbIUy

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3XmzQrL

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.