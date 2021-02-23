BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY capped above 106, floor below 105 for now

Feb 24 (Reuters) - The boundaries for USD/JPY moves have recently been in flux but appear to be congealing. Air time above 106.00 was extremely brief when the pair hit a 106.22 high on Feb 17. Tuesday's drop to 104.92 resulted in a sharp bounce on good volume, suggesting moves below 105.00 are a buy for now.

Japanese importers and exporters remain keen buyers on falls and sellers on rallies respectively, according to Tokyo players. Importers bought in size Wednesday after a Japanese holiday, taking advantage of levels not seen in two weeks. Tokyo fix demand has already taken USD/JPY to 105.48 from 105.19 early. Meanwhile, Japanese exporters have good offers from 105.50, trailing up.

The downside looks to be supported by U.S. demand too with buy-backs heavy overnight from around 105.00. With IMM data still showing net short USD positioning versus JPY , this demand will likely continue on dips.

Higher U.S. yields this week will also support USD/JPY. Japanese institutional investor interest is tipped in the wings too. This is especially so with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga recently noting his concerns over the 'currency rate', seen as a veiled reference to a lower USD , and budding JPY-funded carry demand . Related comments , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3qPctYC

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.