BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bulls might consider optionising positions

Dec 2 (Reuters) - While there remains interest in and reason to buy the dip in USD/JPY, it's vulnerable to volatility and setbacks, and bulls might prefer to own USD/JPY via FX options.

It may be preferable to use the cash destined for a long cash stop loss for a premium on options for the right to buy USD/JPY at a predetermined strike and expiry date via a JPY put/USD call option.

If USD/JPY does fall, the option remains in play, so it can still benefit from a subsequent recovery, while stops on cash longs may have been tripped.

Also, if traded in conjunction with an opposing view in the cash market to make it a volatility play, it can benefit from any increased volatility and bring interim profits to offset some of the premium.

Choosing a shorter expiry and a strike further from the current spot will cheapen the option, and vice versa.

For example, with USD/JPY at 113.00, the option to buy USD/JPY in one week at 113.50 would cost 37-JPY pips (profit above 113.87), or push that expiry to one month and pay 80-pips.

One-month 114.00 would cost 60-JPY pips, or one-month 114.50 JPY put/USD call 44-JPY pips. Related comment

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY 1-month expiry FX option implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lt2zeK

JPY PUT/USD CALL option pricehttps://tmsnrt.rs/32T6FGt

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.