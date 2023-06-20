BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bulls look to Powell to push past 142.50 hurdle

June 20 (Reuters) - USD/JPY bulls will want Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Wednesday and Thursday to be hawkish, as this would increase the probability of a test/break of major resistance at 142.50.

The question for Powell is why the June Fed meeting interrupted the series of rate hikes since March 2022, while produced dot plots pointing towards two more hikes this year and economic forecasts favoring the same.

Why wait? Core CPI has only slowly retreated to a 5.3% rate and the labor market remains tight by historical standards. Stocks have erased most of the Ukraine invasion setback and today's housing data show mortgage rates up near 7% haven't yet tamed demand.

Clearly there are risks to global and U.S. growth Powell can point to, some of which the market sees in its pricing of maybe one more Fed hike before cuts in 2024.

A post-Powell breakout above 142.50, the 61.8% Fibo of the drop from last October's 33-year peak to January's low, would favor a test of 145 next, and perhaps the 76.4% at 146.10. If 142.50 holds, the pivotal 21-day moving average, last at 140.02, becomes key on a closing basis.

