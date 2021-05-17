BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bulls hibernating, await higher U.S. yields

May 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo players remain bullish on the dollar and USD/JPY, despite recent weakness in both. Given the near inevitability of higher U.S. yields and wider Japan-U.S. interest rate differentials, sights are set on an eventual push above 110.00 and test of the year's high at 110.97 on March 31.

While the U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled an extended period of steady policy, the chances of the Fed moving earlier than the Bank of Japan to taper bond purchases and exit quantitative easing are almost 100%.

Inflation saw a pop in the U.S. recently. Though viewed as transitory by some, including Fed officials , , the trend is higher , especially given reports of labour shortages spreading across the U.S.

In contrast, Japanese price gains have been limited to wholesale prices, and even this is not a trend yet . Very weak Q1 GDP data out Tuesday also suggests a more prolonged BOJ hold.

For USD/JPY to break back above 110 and 111, the Japan-U.S. rate differential would have to be testing its March 30 high of 167.60 basis points. A decisive break could see USD/JPY test the 111.71 high of March 2020, the 112.23 high in February 2020 and maybe even the 114.55 high in October 2018. Previous comment . See also .

