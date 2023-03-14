BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bid, to rise if US data stays strong, Fed hikes

March 15 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks better bid on swoons like those into this week following the two U.S. bank failures and measures to support the banking system. Tokyo players expect further rises should U.S. economic data remain strong and the Federal Reserve continue hiking interest rates.

Quite a bit of fresh buying by Japanese players was apparent on the crash to 132.30 EBS Monday from a March 8 high of 137.90. Importers have been good buyers almost on a daily basis this week including Wednesday's Gotobi Tokyo fix, and they have been joined by investment demand.

Though caution remains with some players looking for no raterise at the March 21-22 Federal Open Market Committee meeting and Japan's Nomura even calling for a cut , many still expect a 25 basis-point hike .

U.S. headline inflation remained relatively elevated at 6.0% year-on-year in February. Should U.S. data stay strong, including PPI and retail sales Wednesday and industrial output Friday, Treasury yields could bounce even more and fuel further USD/JPY gains.

USD/JPY resistance is seen from Wednesday's Asia high of 134.60 and the top of the hourly Ichimoku cloud at 134.64, Tuesday's retracement high of 134.90 and at 135.00. The descending 100 and 200-hour moving averages are at 134.89 and 135.68.

The daily chart shows support from the 133.85 daily Ichi tenkan, at the 133.55 cloud top and 55-day moving average at 132.48. Key resistance is at the descending 100-DMA at 135.58.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

