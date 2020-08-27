BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bias up but faces stiff upside resistance

Aug 28 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rallied hard Thursday following the Federal Reserve's shift in inflation targetingto focus more on the economy and labour market, but further rises in U.S. yields may be needed for the pair to break strong upside resistance.

Fed Chair Powell's speech outlining tolerance for above-target inflation, albeit moderate , saw U.S. yields surge, propelling USD/JPY to a high of 106.71 from a low of 105.60. The pair has risen a bit further on Friday, to 106.84.

Yet offers have been seen in Asia from the 106.70-80 area, and more are eyed between 107.00-10, a triple top between August 12-14 (highs of 107.01, 107.05 and 107.04, respectively). A series of daily highs trail higher from 107.22 on July 23 to the 108.16 peak on July 1.

In technical terms, the descending 55-day moving average (DMA) is near current spot at 106.60, the also descending 100-DMA at 107.00 and the 200-DMA at 107.99. The descending Ichimoku cloud is between 106.77-107.76 Friday but will fall to 105.66-107.02 by Sept 10, making a move back into the cloud almost inevitable.

Nearby option expiries to end-September should work to contain spot action, at times tethering spot to massive strikes. Related .

