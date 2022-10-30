BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bias up again as Fed pivot wishful thinking

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The widespread view last week that the Federal Reserve was ready to pivot to a less hawkish stance may have been a Wall Street pipedream. The upshot could be a renewed USD/JPY bias to the upside with a risk again of Japanese stealth intervention.

An Oct 30 article by Wall Street Journal Fed watcher Nick Timiraos suggests the view that the Fed was almost done in its fight against inflation may have been premature. This report has not been lost on Tokyo players with the Japanese media picking up on the view and hinting at possible renewed JPY weakness to come.

This follows the Bank of Japan's still very dovish policy decision Friday , and now a Fed looking to remain hawkish . With many other central banks likely to take their cues from the Fed, JPY could see renewed downward pressure on a number of fronts as Japan-offshore interest rate differentials widen further , , .

The relatively swift USD/JPY rise to 151.94/95 on Oct 21 was met by heavy Japanese intervention estimated at upwards of $36 billion on Oct 21 and 24. Fresh intervention is certainly possible should USD/JPY rise rapidly again but even Japan's Ministry of Finance knows that it cannot affect the overall direction at present , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3SQEtIo

Yield on JGB 10s - weekly: https://tmsnrt.rs/3D6yaKT

Japan-US 10-year interest rate differential: https://tmsnrt.rs/3h0qoe8

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.