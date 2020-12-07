BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY bears increase their numbers, waiting to get paid

Dec 7 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has been a dull affair the past few weeks, but bears remain in control. This as vaccine news, and Brexit frights, have failed to force a reversal of the downtrend since March, when the Fed threw the monetary kitchen sink at the pandemic, let alone in September when it made overshooting its inflation target a guiding principle.

Prices are consolidating in the middle to lower end of Nov. 9's spike-higher session prompted by the first positive vaccine news. But subsequent good news on vaccines has had limited impact. Prices are comfortably below the key downtrend line from March and nearby the 100-day moving average, last at 105.25/32.

The dollar index's risk-off intraday bounce on cable's Brexit-fear fall didn't provide USD/JPY with enough crossover support to test the kijun and 50% Fibo of November's range at 104.43. Unless we see daily ranges above there, strength is seen as a selling opportunity.

But sellers need prices to break, and close, below the preceding three weeks' 103.655-3.68 EBS lows to target November's 103.18 low.

If there's a third major risk-off event in as many years, USD/JPY could test its multi-year down-channel base by 100.

For more click on FXBUZ

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3qCAwdp

Charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/2W1JXp3

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((Randolph.donney@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.