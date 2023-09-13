BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY battle lines drawn, 145-150 indefinitely?

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The USD/JPY battle lines look to have been redrawn following U.S. consumer price data Wednesday and recent shifts in central bank expectations. Tokyo players now expect a core 145-150 range.

The focus remains on moves in U.S. yields but many in the market now see the Federal Reserve on hold this month, leaving open only the possibility of a final rate hike in November.

The U.S. CPI release Wednesday triggered considerable volatility in Treasury yields towards trend highs. Ten-year yields surged to 4.352% before falling back sharply, while two-year Treasuries hit 5.081% before also retreating.

The effective cap on U.S. yields suggests USD/JPY may also be capped for now. That said, with U.S. yields still much higher than similar Japanese maturities, the USD/JPY downside also looks to be limited, especially if the Bank of Japan sticks to an easy policy stance.

And the BOJ looks set to remain accommodative given recently weaker data and inflation easing back as per the BOJ's outlook , , , . This despite recent murmurs in some quarters that the BOJ is looking to shift policy soon , .

Finance ministry data out Thursday showed Japanese investors were massive buyers of foreign bonds in the week ended Sept 9, perhaps sensing a peak in yields abroad. Should such flows continue, USD/JPY and other JPY pairs could see a base not far from current levels , , .

