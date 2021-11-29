BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY basing? Importers have field day, options cap

Nov 30 (Reuters) - USD/JPY looks to have based for now with the push down to 112.99 on Monday. Japanese importer demand has been heavy from that low,and is likely to continue as this bloc still needs to buy heavily with topside option barriers to 115.00 recently knocked out.

USD/JPY rallied sharply from 112.99 as Japanese importers were good buyers from this level, and more buys have been seen Tuesday morning on Gotobi and month-end Tokyo fix demand. USD/JPY rallied to 113.96 into the New York session from 112.99 late afternoon in Tokyo Monday. The pair has remained better bid in Asia Tuesday, trading 113.53-90.

Japanese importer demand looks to have been sated for now and option expiries are likely to help contain the upside. There is a massive $1.6 billion in expiries sitting at the 113.80 strike Tuesday and more than $5.2 billion in total between 114.00-115.00, $2.8 billion at 115.00 alone.

Where USD/JPY goes in December will hinge on how the current Omicron scare plays out. U.S. President Joe Biden played down concerns over the variant on Monday , , helpingreassure markets. That said, U.S. yields remain depressed, and will continue to affect action in USD/JPY.

