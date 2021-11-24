BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY base rising on strong U.S. data, hawkish Fed

Nov 25 (Reuters) - USD/JPY rose another leg Wednesday, topping its March 2017 high at 115.51 by a pip. Given indications of robust U.S. Q4 growth and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve, perhaps even more so in 2022, the USD/JPY base looks to have risen to the 114.00-50 area.

U.S. data Wednesday proved strong with jobless claims falling and a jump in consumer spending, which bodes well for Q4 GDP. Q3 was not weak by any means with GDP growing 2.1% but the pace will likely accelerate .

Better data has not been lost on the Fed with even dovish-leaning centrists like San Francisco Fed's Daly turning more hawkish , .

The FOMC will also be more hawkish in 2022 with centrists Daly, Richmond's Barkin and Chicago's Evans, a dove, replaced by hawks including St. Louis' Bullard, Cleveland's Mester and Kansas City's George , .

The upshot should be higher U.S. yields, and sooner than previously anticipated. The belly of the yield curve has risen to pre-pandemic levels even as long-end rates have fallen back from October highs. The whole curve will ratchet upwards however once the Fed starts tapering .

The USD/JPY base is therefore likely to be higher with Japanese importers and speculative players looking to buy dips, the former even more so after 115.00 option barriers were taken out.

USD bulls are eyeing moves towards the 118.60-70 highs dating back to December 2016-January 2017 . Related comments , .

