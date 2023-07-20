BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY base may be in, BOJ and Fed next week key

July 21 (Reuters) - USD/JPY appears to have based with the retracement down to 137.25 on July 14. The prognosis is for it to climb, albeit more gradually, with markets focused on Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve policy announcement and the Bank of Japan's decision next Friday.

USD/JPY has risen along with its daily Ichimoku cloud since July 14. Starting from a base around the middle of the cloud, it has managed to break back above. Though dips into the ascending cloud may be seen, the cloud itself will likely remain a cushion, limiting the downside.

A current point of contention for USD/JPY is 140.00, a level still chock-a-block with option expiries. Friday sees $609 million in expiries, Monday $1.9 billion, next Wednesday $726 million and Thursday $648 million. Friday sees $1.1 billion at the 140.25 strike.

Fluctuations in U.S. yields remain a key factor, and they have resumed moves to the upside due to of expectations of a 'soft landing' for the U.S. economy and higher-for-longer Fed rates . That said, expectations are still for a 'one more and done' hike scenario .

As for the BOJ, a Friday 'hold' is eyed despite continuing speculation of a tweak by many offshore players. However, BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda made it clear that current policy will likely remain in place indefinitely , . Even Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida, whose comments initiated the recent speculation, sees policy remaining on hold for some time , .

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY: https://tmsnrt.rs/3q2tGCz

USD/JPY nearby option expiries into next week: https://tmsnrt.rs/3q1jDO8

Yield on US Treasury 2s: https://tmsnrt.rs/44VgjTw

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Ewen Chew and Sonali Desai)

((haruya.ida@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.