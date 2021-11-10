BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY back above 114.00 but capped pre-115?

Nov 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY surged on Wednesday following the strongest U.S. CPI reading in three decades and a jump in U.S. yields. Though the rise is impressive, a number of factors suggest the upside could be capped, perhaps well ahead of 115.00.

USD/JPY rallied to 114.00 by the end of New York trading from Wednesday's low of 112.78. Asia has seen it higher still, moving up from 113.86 early Thursday to 114.15.

Resistance is expected above however. Japanese exporters will continue to slow moves higher with offers likely trailing up to the Oct 20 year high at 114.69 and well ahead of massive option barriers at 115.00.

With Toyota, Nissan and Honda all assuming 110 in budgets for the current fiscal year, they will readily sell forward receivables to end-March , , .

Japanese inflation also appears to be on the rise following the surge in wholesale prices in October, with many firms looking to pass on import costs to consumers. This will not be lost on the Bank of Japan, which may opt to taper and hike earlier than current expectations , , , .

Of course even higher U.S. yields, towards the peaks of Oct 21 when 10-year Treasuries hit 1.705%, will work to boost USD/JPY. Yet the upside looks capped for now and USD/JPY will likely remain in a core 113.00-114.00 range , if not 113.50-114.50 again . Related .

