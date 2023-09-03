BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY at equilibrium, no chance of intervention

Sept 4 (Reuters) - USD/JPY price action following the latest U.S. jobs report Friday suggests the pair remains in equilibrium in the 145-146 zone. Anyfurther moves up or down are likely to be limited to the 147.50 or 144.50 areas for now, with no risk of FX intervention in Tokyo.

The jump in August U.S. unemployment to 3.8% and downward revisions to past non-farm payrolls data saw USD/JPY dive to 144.44 EBS. It then rallied, trading back up to 146.30 by the New York close.

The bigger-than-expected rise in payrolls in August and relatively stronger ISM data helped U.S. yields bounce, boosting USD/JPY.

Hawkish talk from Cleveland Federal Reserve's Loretta Mester helped too despite a market now looking for the Fed to pause in September, and possibly remain on hold.

The steeper U.S. yield curve appears to be another factor supporting USD/JPY, with Japanese longer-term investors more likely to be attracted by the higher longer-term yields.

Japanese importers and exporters are likely to trade this core 144.50-147.50 range, with importers buying into dips and exporters selling into rallies.

On the relatively weak JPY, the chances of any Ministry of Finance-ordered Bank of Japan FX intervention look to be very slim with USD/JPY in this range. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said as much Friday, noting that FX should be set by markets and, while sudden FX moves are undesirable, FX should reflect fundamentals.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

