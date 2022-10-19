BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY at 150 may prompt more FX action from Japan

Oct 19 (Reuters) - The probability of further yen-buying foreign exchange intervention from Japan will increase if USD/JPY extends north to 150 for the first time since 1990.

USD/JPY scaled a fresh 32-year peak just shy of 149.50 on Wednesday after rising further from its 140.31 EBS low on Sept. 22. That low was plumbed after Japan spent nearly $20 billion on intervention to support the yen (the intervention started when USD/JPY was just under 146).

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that he was checking currency rates "meticulously" and with more frequency, Jiji News reported.

This week's USD/JPY gains have been aided by U.S. President Joe Biden saying that "I'm not concerned about the strength of the dollar" on Saturday, days after his Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made clear the U.S. had no appetite for concerted action to weaken the greenback.

