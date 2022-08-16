BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY ascending with Ichi cloud but heavy 135+

Aug 17 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has been better bid since August 2 when it spiked down to 130.40. Though still on the volatile side with markets thinned-out due to summer holidays, USD/JPY looks to remain well above the early August low but capped ahead of 136.00.

Moves in U.S. yields remain the main driver of USD/JPY flows. The yield on the U.S. Treasury 2-yr note has recently seen moves down but has since steadied and looks poised to trade higher.

July 1 saw the yield on Treasury 2s down to 2.729% TradeWeb. A subsequent dip on July 28 saw it down to 2.816%. It has since bounced to 3.331% on August 5 and has remained just below this level.

The Japan-U.S. 2-year interest rate differential fell to 296.5 basis points on July 5 and subsequent dips have been limited to 290.2 bps on July 29 and August 2. At around 335.2 bps now, a push up towards the 345.6 bp high on June 14 is not out of the question what with the BoJ sticking to its ultra-easy monetary policy.

This along with signs of renewed interest in JPY-funded carry trades , not only against USD but on some JPY crosses , the USD/JPY bias will remain to the upside. That said, the upside for now will likely be capped ahead of 136.00 and maybe the 135.58 high on August 8 given fears over a global recession fed by geopolitical concerns. Related , .

