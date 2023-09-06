BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY approaching the line in the sand

Sept 6 (Reuters) - After USD/JPY rose to its highest level since November 2022, Japan’s top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, has notably stepped-up jawboning efforts in order to push back against the yen’s depreciation. In turn, the escalation in rhetoric suggests that USD/JPY is not far off levels that would likely see FX intervention.

Japan’s Kanda stated that they are watching FX moves with a high sense of urgency and will not rule out any options for response to FX moves. This is similar rhetoric used ahead of last year’s intervention and thus today’s price action has been one of reluctance to chase USD/JPY higher from current levels.

That said, as U.S. yields continue to climb with the benchmark 10-year, approaching its cycle high of 4.36%, the path of least resistance remains tilted to the upside for USD/JPY. Alongside this, with U.S. data continuing to outperform the rest of the world, as highlight by the strong ISM services PMI report, there is little to suggest a turnaround in the dollar for now.

Therefore, USD/JPY looks to be heading towards the line in the sand for Japanese officials, which naturally appears to be around the 150.00 figure.

