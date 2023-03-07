US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY again reaching for the stars, US data eyed

March 07, 2023 — 08:31 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

March 8 (Reuters) - Hawkish talk from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell caused U.S. short-end yields and USD/JPY to jump Tuesday. Further rises in both may be ahead, though dependent on upcoming U.S. data for February.

Powell emphasized the need for rates to rise "faster" and "higher", and cited the "totality" of data in his Congressional testimony on monetary policy Tuesday .

Two-year Treasury yields surged in reaction, trading to 5.045% in Asia early Wednesday, a fresh high for the year, and fast eclipsing the November 2022 peak at 4.883%.

USD/JPY broke decisively above its descending 100-day moving average at 136.39 Tuesday and its ascending 200-DMA at 137.44 Wednesday, reaching a high of 137.49 so far. USD/JPY looks poised for a test of large option strikes at 138.00 and the 138.18 Dec 15 peak.

The focus is now squarely on upcoming data including the February jobs report Friday (203,000 non-farm payrolls and 3.4% unemployment forecast), CPI on March 14 (expected +0.4% month-on-month) and PPI and retail sales on March 15 (+0.3% and +0.2% m/m, respectively).

While some backtracking in both U.S. yields and USD/JPY is possible, depending on the market reaction to upcoming U.S. data, the bias and direction of both is unmistakable, and any pullbacks will likely be bought aggressively by Japanese importers, investors and speculators alike.

