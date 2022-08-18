BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY above resistance but more upside uncertain

Aug 19 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has managed to break above resistance and retracement levels but still seems to lack the oomph to extend its gains at this time without the help of U.S. yields. The bias does remain up however with the U.S. dollar broadly bid, and some more upside is not impossible.

USD/JPY broke resistance at 135.50-60 Thursday (135.58 retracement high August 8). It proceeded to Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the 139.38-130.40 move July 14-August 2 at 135.95, through 136.00 and the top of its ascending daily Ichi cloud at 136.30 in early Asia trade Friday. A high of 136.38 was recorded.

Stops in thin, summer holiday-affected trading looks to have played a part in the move up, especially above 136.00 and 136.30. USD/JPY has since eased back some, perhaps towards large 136.00 option expiries Friday and Monday.

The USD/JPY move up Thursday and Friday came irrespective of moves in U.S. yields. Short-end U.S. Treasury yields have moved lower since peaking after the FOMC minutes Wednesday. The yield on Treasury 2s fell from 3.375% Wednesday to around 3.227% Friday.

Without the help of higher U.S. yields, it is difficult to see USD/JPY trading much higher at this time. As it has recently, the most likely scenario is for USD/JPY to ascend gradually with its daily Ichi cloud if it is to ascend more at all, if not fall back towards the 132.87 base of the cloud. Related comments , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

