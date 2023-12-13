BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 2022/23 peaks to hold, downside debatable

Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve's pivot to a more dovish dot plot suggests the USD/JPY double-peak just shy of 152.00 in October 2022 and November 2023 will likely hold. What's more debatable is the downside with some eyeing a base ahead of 140.00 and other seeing moves towards 130.00.

The new Fed dot plots call for three rate cuts in 2024, a clearly dovish turn. That said, the U.S. economy remains strong as reflected by the latest jobs report . Despite the Fed shift, rates can remain higher for longer and a March rate cut is by no means assured.

USD/JPY has seen good retracements lower in December, plunging to 141.60 EBS on Dec 7 on indications of a weaker U.S. labour market (later proven untrue) and expectations of Fed cuts from as early as March. Wednesday saw the pair plunge again post-Fed, and it has fallen as far as 141.74 in Asia trade Thursday.

Key levels to watch on the downside include the Dec 7 low, the monthly Ichimoku tenkan line at 141.28, the 55-week moving average at 139.99 (along with 140.00, a key psychological level) and the weekly Ichimoku cloud between 136.99-139.57.

Technically, a decisive break below the monthly Ichimoku tenkan could send USD/JPY to as low as the monthly kijun at 132.23. A move to this level appears highly premature however, especially if the Fed does indeed retain a higher-for-longer stance while the Bank of Japan is still far from pivoting to a more hawkish stance , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

