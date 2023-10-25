BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 150+ but no FX action likely, to consolidate gains

Oct 26 (Reuters) - USD/JPY popped above 150.00 late in New York Wednesday. Though price action has been relatively heavy and choppy since, the feeling in Tokyo is that USD/JPY may trade on a higher plane for a while with no actual FX intervention in the cards at present.

USD/JPY has seen relatively orderly trading of late, remaining below 150.00 for most of October. Fears of possible FX intervention, mainly among offshore players, helped to cap the upside along with offers from Japanese exporters and on option-related gamma plays.

Although massive option expiries remain at the 150.00 strike the remainder of this week, the virtual wall effect they provided before looks to have been diluted, and the pair has traded mostly above this level in Asia Thursday.

With the market not rushing to take USD/JPY higher, actual FX intervention does not look to be in the cards at present. Comments from Japanese officials that they continue to watch currency levels closely and even with a "sense of urgency" seem to be merely lip service to the ideal of a stable currency, and not a precursor to intervention , , .

With all of this in mind, the USD/JPY upside bias looks set to remain intact as long as U.S. interest rates also remain tilted to the upside. If the move is gradual and orderly, some players reason USD/JPY can even move towards 155, perhaps the next level to watch for possible Japanese FX action. Related comment .

