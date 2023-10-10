BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 148-149 for now, eyes on US yields, flows

Oct 11 (Reuters) - USD/JPY should trade around 148-149 for now with Tokyo players watching moves in U.S. interest rates amid more dovishcomments from Federal Reserve officials.Flows are also in focus as Japanese institutional investors jump back into foreign bonds on the view offshore yields could be peaking.

Japanese players, including importers and exporters, are currently looking to buy USD/JPY from around 148.00 and sell the pair above 149.00. The rebound to 149.10 EBS Tuesday met good Japanese and other offers above 149.00. Solid bids were also noted in Asia Tuesday ahead of the flat Ichimoku daily kijun line at 148.03.

U.S. yields have fallen sharply of late, helping to push USD/JPY down to 148.17 Tuesday from 149.54 on Oct 6. While the U.S. Fed may be sticking to a higher-for-longer script, recent comments from various Fed officials suggest hikes may be over for now with bond vigilantes having pushed yields much higher as of Oct 6 , with the release of the U.S. September jobs report .

The 10-year Treasury yield fell from a 4.887% high on Oct 6 to 4.618% Tuesday,helped by a flight to quality on the Israel-Hamas conflict. Despite the fall, the 10-year Japan-U.S. interest rate differential remains elevated at 385-390 basis points.

Recent data from Japan's Ministry of Finance suggest Japanese institutional and other investors are looking to lock in this relatively wide differential. Preliminary data for September suggest Japanese bought a net 3.3963 trillion yen in foreign bonds. Breakdowns for August suggest a big chunk went into U.S. Treasuries.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

