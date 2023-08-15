BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 145-handle new equilibrium in thin market?

Aug 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has recently seen choppy moves in a market thinned by northern hemisphere summer holidays and Japan's annual O-Bon festivities. That said, a new equilibrium seems in place around 145 and moves of one or two yen on either side are the likely range for now.

Massive option expiries at the 145.00 strike are playing a major role. Wednesday sees $785 million at the strike, Thursday $1.2 billion and Friday $772 million. More will be seen at this strike next week.

Japanese players also look to have set battle lines. Importers are eyeing moves towards 145.00 and below and exporters rallies towards 146.00. Japanese GDP data for the second quarter confirmed brisk export demand , and this block should help slow if not actually cap USD/JPY moves above its current 'equilibrium'.

The recent USD/JPY move above 145.00 has also upped the ante for possible Japanese FX intervention. Though likely limited to verbal intervention, actual intervention is not ruled out, especially if USD/JPY spikes towards its Oct 21, 2022 peak of 151.94, which triggered massive Japanese action .

Japan's Ministry of Finance has been conspicuously silent on the recent USD/JPY rise through 145.00. Whether this is simply due to the de facto government shutdown over O-Bon holidays or something more meaningful is a matter of debate.

In any case, the Japanese government may actually be pleased with the weaker JPY and its positive effect on exports, the major pillar of current economic growth. And firm U.S. yields will provide USD/JPY with underlining support.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

