BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 141-143 into Powell, in wider 138.50-145 range

June 21 (Reuters) - Tokyo players see USD/JPY trading a core 141-143 range into Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's Congressional testimony Wednesday and Thursday. Moves thereafter will depend on how U.S. yields react to the testimony but the pair looks to be ensconced in a wider 138.50-145 range for now.

Massive option expiries this week at/around 141.00 and 142.00 should contain price action. Wednesday sees $952 million worth at 141.00 and $869 million at 142.00. Thursday sees $1.6 billion between 141.00-35 and $838 million at 142.00 plus $909 million at 142.50. Friday sees another $1.2 billion at 141.00.

U.S. yields also look to have settled for now, with two-year Treasuries in a core 4.60%-4.80% range into Powell's testimony. Although most players expect another quarter-point rate hike in July after the June skip, the Fed looks to be data-dependent, and Powell's comments could shed light on specific triggers for Fed action or inaction.

Japanese trade and investment flows are likely to limit any USD/JPY downside post-Powell. Importer and speculative carry demand remains high, especially on USD/JPY downswings and Gotobi Tokyo fix days.

Japanese exports are on the rise again, and exporters seem to have more to repatriate/hedge. They can afford to bide their time however given recent JPY weakness and budgets assuming much lower USD/JPY levels .

Whatever transpires post-Powell, a wider 138.50-145 range looks to be in place. Many players see 145 as the 'line in the sand' for possible FX intervention . USD/JPY hit a 138.44 EBS low on June 1, and the 138.50 area has since been a base.

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

