BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 140-145 range into U.S. CPI, maybe beyond

Aug 9 (Reuters) - USD/JPY appears to have settled in a range between 140.00-145.00 ahead of the release of U.S. consumer price index data on Thursday, and could hold at those levels for longer.

The markets are currently in slumber mode due to summer vacations in the northern hemisphere, and record heat waves across the globe have also subdued activity.

The markets seem to be settling soon after the immediate reactions to data or news, as was seen this week following the Italy tax news and Moody's bank downgrades , and the Fitch U.S. debt downgrade .

With the markets now more risk-off than on, the U.S. dollar is likely to remain relatively bid. USD/JPY is bid but holding for now below a recent peak of 145.07 on June 30. A base of sorts looks to be in place at 141.52, the low on August 7 following a tad weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on August 4 .

Some volatility is expected once the U.S. July CPI data is released. Expectations are for overall CPI to show a year-on-year rise to 3.3% in July from 3.0% in June and core CPI to remain at 4.8%.

Whatever the case, market participants in Tokyo expect USD/JPY to hold in a 140-145 core range ahead of the data and possibly beyond. A much weaker or stronger than expected number could see a test of the base or top of this range but relative equilibrium should return thereafter. Related comments , , , .

