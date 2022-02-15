BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 115 stasis may be followed by 116.34-35 test

Feb 16 (Reuters) - USD/JPY is stalled on the 115 handle for now but moves lower have been successively shallower since Feb 14, and the pair could be gearing up for a renewed test through 116.00 and the 116.34-35 double top on Feb 11 and Jan 4.

Risk-off sentiment due to increased Ukraine-Russia geopolitical tensions sent USD/JPY down to 115.02 EBS on Feb 14 and it then bounced back to 115.75. Following a dip to 115.26 on Feb 15, it rallied to 115.88. Another dip to 115.53 was seen Wednesday but it has since moved up again.

Dips have been successively shallower, and more tests higher may be in the cards if Ukraine tensions continue to ease . Recent bounces have been supported by good buying on dips from Japanese importers, some investors and speculative players . Japanese exporters have been on the offer alongside specs on rallies but this offering interest appears to be pushing higher.

U.S. Treasury yields are looking supportive with the curve steeper and longer rates climbing again on heightened U.S. inflation risks . Ten-year Treasury yields are back above 2.00%, threatening a break above the 2.063% Feb 11 high.

With the Bank of Japan maintaining its ultra-easy policy and aggressively capping recent rises in rates , , the divergence with Federal Reserve policy should also help USD/JPY higher . Related comments, , .

(Haruya Ida is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

