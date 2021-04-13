BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/JPY 109 break opens floodgates, lower for longer

April 14 (Reuters) - The USD/JPY break below 109.00 early in Asia Wednesday appears to have opened the floodgates for broad JPY buy-backs. This suggests USD/JPY is likely to trade in a lower range for a longer period. JPY crosses could see more weakness too, some more than others.

Large stops were tripped as USD/JPY broke below 109.00, absorbing any Japanese importer orders set around 109.00 and below, en route to a 108.76 EBS low so far.

USD/JPY looks to be back in the 108.28-109.36 congestion zone seen between March 8-25 and could face further tests towards the lower end of this zone. Massive option expiries between 108.95-109.25 Wednesday and Thursday could help cap any retracements higher, along with lower U.S. yields (10-year Treasury yields are currently around 1.612%).

Among the crosses, GBP/JPY appears most prone to a further downward retracement. This cross followed USD/JPY higher in February and again in March after a mid-month pullback. Another leg lower cannot be ruled out, especially if support at the recent 149.50 base is pierced decisively.

GBP/JPY has traded a 149.54-99 range so far on Wednesday. The ascending 55-day moving average is below at 148.81 and the also ascending daily Ichimoku cloud top at 148.19. Related comment .

