News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-USD is testing major chart support - US GDP pivotal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 28, 2023 — 08:25 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index =USDcontinues to trend lower amid a dovish turn in Federal Reserve expectations, but is testing major technical support. Strong U.S. GDP data later on Wednesday could fuel a significant dollar bounce.

Market optimism on the inflation fight was underlined by comments from the usually hawkish Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday: "I am increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%".

Data on Tuesday did not support a dovish shift, as U.S. Thanksgiving weekend sales hit a record level, while consumer confidence rebounded, and house prices maintained their upward trend. Despite the data, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar fell sharply.

Should third-quarter GDP come in stronger than the 5% poll forecast, there could be a knee-jerk bounce in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

Technically the dollar is testing major support at 102.52, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 move higher, which should prove resilient.

Daily signals have been bearish for two weeks, as 5, 10, and 21-day moving averages ease, along with momentum studies, while 21-day Bollinger bands slide. This is a classic bearish trending setup. A close below 102.50 would open the door to a test of 101.38, 76.4% of the 2023 rise.

For more click on FXBUZ

usd Nov 29 https://tmsnrt.rs/40Ykjlw

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.