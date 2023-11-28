BUZZ-COMMENT-USD is testing major chart support - US GDP pivotal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index =USDcontinues to trend lower amid a dovish turn in Federal Reserve expectations, but is testing major technical support. Strong U.S. GDP data later on Wednesday could fuel a significant dollar bounce.

Market optimism on the inflation fight was underlined by comments from the usually hawkish Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Tuesday: "I am increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%".

Data on Tuesday did not support a dovish shift, as U.S. Thanksgiving weekend sales hit a record level, while consumer confidence rebounded, and house prices maintained their upward trend. Despite the data, Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar fell sharply.

Should third-quarter GDP come in stronger than the 5% poll forecast, there could be a knee-jerk bounce in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields.

Technically the dollar is testing major support at 102.52, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2023 move higher, which should prove resilient.

Daily signals have been bearish for two weeks, as 5, 10, and 21-day moving averages ease, along with momentum studies, while 21-day Bollinger bands slide. This is a classic bearish trending setup. A close below 102.50 would open the door to a test of 101.38, 76.4% of the 2023 rise.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

