BUZZ-COMMENT-USD/INR eyes new record high due to multiple factors

Aug 14 (Reuters) - USD/INR is likely to make a new record high before the year is over. The DXY, India's trade deficit, higher oil prices, and the robust U.S. economy underpin.

The bullish USD/INR outlook is underscored by thedollar index (DXY) rallying towards the 103.0 handle, driven by resilient U.S. data. A close above 103.0 targets the June 30 high 103.54.

USD/INR is set to break its resistance at 83.00 - a level capped by the Reserve Bank of India since November 2022. It would then target the October 2022 record high of 83.26.

Amid the slowdown in global growth outlook, the INR needs to weaken further to bolster export competitiveness. India's June trade deficitremained at a near 10-year high of $20.13 billion; the forecast for July's trade deficit, due this week, is even larger at $21.0 billion.

Higher oil prices, typically a negative-INR cue for oil-dependent India, are ahead due to OPEC+ production cuts and record demand forecasts. That will fuel inflation, adding cost pressure on manufacturers. The surge in food prices has already led to forecasts for July's headline inflation, due Monday, to jump by nearly 2 percentage points to 6.40% annually from 4.81%.

Underpinning the bullish USD/INR bias, the continued rise in U.S. Treasury yields due to the robust U.S. economy has tightened bond yield differentials, trimmingthe interest on carry trades. The weakening INR will further dampen the latter's appeal.

For more click on FXBUZ

INR https://tmsnrt.rs/3qtyDoo

INTRD https://tmsnrt.rs/45vrByl

(Catherine Tan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are her own. Editing by Ewen Chew.)

((catherine.tan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.